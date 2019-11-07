ShowStoppers, CTA, Consumer Technology Association, New York Angels: Are You One of the Hottest Startups at CES 2020?

Ninth edition of ShowStoppers® Launchit is where Eureka Park exhibitors

Pitch the Most-investable Ideas, Entrepreneurs & Companies

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / The Consumer Technology Association™ (CTA), ShowStoppers® and the New York Angels today announced they are partnering again to help entrepreneurs and startups raise early seed funding - by producing the ninth-annual official "pitch" event for startup companies that exhibit at Eureka Park during CES® 2020, the global stage for innovation.

"ShowStoppers LaunchIt" is a CES 2020 Media Day Power Session scheduled for Monday, January 6 , 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay, one day before the CES show floor opens.

Angel investors and venture capitalists will again judge 10 of the hottest companies to take the stage at ShowStoppers® LaunchIt, after selecting finalists from the more than 1,200 young, innovative, transformative and entrepreneurial startups that exhibit in Eureka Park, a marketplace within CES where retailers, venture capitalists, manufacturers and others will find entrepreneurs launching new products, services, apps and ideas.

Companies that exhibit inside Eureka Park are invited to apply to pitch for funding at ShowStoppers LaunchIt: http://launchit.showstoppers.com.

There is no application fee, and there is no fee charged to companies that are selected to pitch.

"We are looking for the best and brightest," said Mark Schneider, chairman, New York Angels. "We have sourced exciting startups for new investment at ShowStoppers LaunchIt. This ninth edition of the Eureka Park pitch event will, again, highlight these innovative companies to CES attendees and the world."

The winning company is invited to demonstrate and meet with more than 1,300 journalists expected to attend ShowStoppers @ CES, the press event that takes place Tuesday, January 7, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

About New York Angels

One of the largest and oldest angel groups, New York Angels is a member-led organization committed to finding, funding and mentoring great young companies from pitch through a successful exit.

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

About ShowStoppers®

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; the official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA, and NAB; and partners with CEATEC, CTA and GSMA.

For questions relating to the ShowStoppers Launchit event, contact Dave Leon, director of sales, +1-845-638-3527.

