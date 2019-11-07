Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") announced today the results of the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders which was held on November 6th at 11:00 am EST at the Corporation's head office in Toronto.

The Corporation is pleased to report that all items that were set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed at the AGM including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP., as the Corporation's Auditor, the approval of the Corporation's current Stock Option plan, the approval to grant the Management of the Corporation the ability to undertake a corporate name change, and the election of the Directors. Each of the nominee Directors recommended by Management, and listed in the Corporation's Information Circular, and Proxy Statement dated September 30th, 2019 were elected as a Director of the Corporation for a term ending at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Proxies were received from the holders of 30,897,264 Common Shares, representing a voting percentage of 24.45%. The voting results are as follows:

Appointment of Auditors

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 30,476,245 Nil / 0 421,019 98.6%

Approval of Stock Option Plan

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 30,129,097 269,999 498,168 97.5%

Corporate Name Change

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 30,610,965 286,299 Nil / 0 99.0%

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes For Abstain / Against Percentage in Favor For Dan Collia 30,108,697 788,567 97.4% Ben Gelfand 30,015,697 881,567 97.1% Frank Kordy 30,015,697 881,567 97.1%

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp. .

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49543