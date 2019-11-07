GeoVax Labs, Inc.: GeoVax Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

The Underlying Value of GeoVax, and the Promise of the Technology...A Comprehensive Review of GeoVax's Various Development Programs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided an update on its corporate development progress.

Key Takeaways:

Cancer Immunotherapy - Collaborations with University of Pittsburgh and ViaMune, Inc.,Vaxeal Holding SA., Emory University and Leidos, Inc.

HIV "Functional Cure" Immunotherapy - We are participating in a planned clinical trialled by researchers at American Gene Technologies (AGT) (www.americangene.com), to develop a therapy aimed at eliminating HIV from infected people.

HIV Preventive Vaccine - We are planning for a new Phase 1 human clinical trial with operational support from the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) and funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

GeoVax's current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against chronic Hepatitis B infections and multiple cancers. The Company has designed a preventive HIV vaccine candidate to protect against the subtype of HIV prevalent in the larger commercial markets of the Americas, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia; this program is currently undergoing human clinical trials managed by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). GeoVax's HIV vaccine is also part of collaborative efforts to develop an immunotherapy as a functional cure for HIV. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: any of GeoVax's collaborative efforts will be successful, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete vaccine development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. GeoVax assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so. More information about these factors is contained in GeoVax's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those set forth at "Risk Factors" in GeoVax's Form 10-K.

GEOVAX LABS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Information (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Grant and collaboration revenue $ 333 $ 349 $ 907 $ 664 Operating expenses: Research and development 468 557 1,475 1,417 General and administrative 291 459 1,214 1,175 759 1,016 2,689 2,592 Loss from operations (426 ) (667 ) (1,781 ) (1,928 ) Other income (expense), net 2 - 1 2 Net loss $ (424 ) $ (667 ) $ (1,780 ) $ (1,926 ) Loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (1.99 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (6.43 )

GEOVAX LABS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (amounts in thousands) Sep. 30, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 569 $ 260 Other current assets 226 360 Total current assets 795 620 Property, net 10 11 Other assets 11 11 Total assets $ 816 $ 642 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficiency) Current liabilities $ 1,808 $ 1,624 Note payable, net of current portion 29 40 Stockholders' equity (deficiency) (1,021 ) (1,022 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficiency) $ 816 $ 642 Common shares outstanding 95,628 4

