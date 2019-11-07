Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc.: Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., Announces Appointment of Joseph Asuncion, M.D

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / ????Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. "HSI" (OTC PINK:VRTY), announced today that Joseph Asuncion, M.D. has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Asuncion joins the HSI Board of Directors with over 20 years of medical experience. Dr. Asuncion has also agreed to join the Medical Advisory Board at HSI.

Dr. Joseph Asuncion attended the University of Maryland where he received his BS in Biology, then received his Doctorate of Medicine at the Perpetual Help College of Medicine in the Philippines. He has dedicated himself to the practice of medicine for over 20 years. He believes in giving quality and compassionate care to patients and their families. He has also served in numerous leadership roles, which have contributed to the improvement of healthcare in his community. He also has a passionate interest in the development and clinical integration of new medications and technologies. Currently, this can be best exemplified in the establishment of new clinical markets for the ingenious EKG Glove, which he believes will ultimately save lives and benefit the health of patients. His certifications include Diplomate of the American Academy of Family Medicine and Basic/Advanced Cardiac Life Support Provider.

"We are pleased to announce Dr. Joseph Asuncion will be joining our Board of Directors," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. "Dr. Asuncion's tenure in both the business and medical world is impressive. We greatly appreciate his forward-thinking and clinical acumen to assist HSI in its pursuit of improving patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry."

"As physicians, we strive to give our patients the best of care. This means navigating the ever-changing world of healthcare and the daunting challenges it presents," stated Dr. Asuncion. "The founders of HSI have given us the means to integrate sophisticated cutting edge diagnostics studies with treatment modalities to improve outcomes. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to advance HSI as the leading innovative company that will allow us to mold the future of healthcare delivery."

About HSI

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI not only focuses on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promotes compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

