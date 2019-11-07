Of The Sun Celebrates Grand Opening

New Of The Sun Store Dazzles the Fort Myers Community

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Beautiful! Eye-popping! Fantastic! Totally unique! These are some of the words that were used to describe the reaction of the visitors (some from as far away as Boston, New York, Chicago and Virginia), friends and well-wishers who attended the grand opening celebration of the expanded Of The Sun Store at 1536 Broadway in beautiful downtown Fort Myers, Florida. It is rapidly becoming common knowledge that Of The Sun is the first and last word in house and business clearings of unwanted, toxic energy. Of The Sun's grand opening underscored and highlighted the rapidly growing recognition of the value and importance of getting and maintaining spaces that are properly cleared energetically; and Of The Sun is on the cutting edge of that service delivery. Of the Sun subscribes to the truth that you cannot overemphasize the importance of services that improve clients' physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

During an interview after the grand opening, CEO LaOta Rassoull said "The store opening represents a further opportunity to share with an increasingly wide-awake public the critical need to ensure that the physical spaces we occupy are kept clean energetically. This is an exciting new chapter in Of the Sun's ever-expanding elevation and we are excited to share all of our new services and products with the Fort Myers community."

The grand opening event featured explanations and demonstrations of Of The Sun's unique and creative approach to helping people live stress free lives simply by treating houses and businesses with the same respect and care we give our loved ones. Other grand opening expressions of fun and good will included: some very tasty buffalo cauliflower, artichoke French and maple Brussel sprouts (provided by Chris-the owner of Fort Myers vey own downtown restaurant-The Standard), mouth-wateringly good and beautifully presented macaroons (Florence, owner of La Macaroon next door had these made by a French Chef), and the most delicious avocado coffee (a LaOta Rassoull special). Not to be outdone by the food offering, CydMarie (Cee Cee) Santiago Marreo of In LaKesh (Of The Sun's sister store) provided a demonstration of "belly dancing as meditation" (CeeCee teaches twice weekly classes at In LaKesh located at 1516 Jackson, Fort Myers Florida). Festive music and samples of new Of The Sun products and services were also prominently featured.

Of the Sun is justifiably proud of its university accredited proprietary property clearing protocol, and the variety of supportive services and products focused around the all-important notion that our spaces and places deserve the same care and attention that we give to ourselves and our significant others. In addition to the products and services highlighted at the grand opening, Of Sun Offers one-on-one healing, group healing services, energetic workshops and support products, meditation, and health & nutritional consultations. Of the Sun combines technology and new science along with ancient healing methods to further enhance healing.

Through their unique services and product lines, Of the Sun hopes to elevate others by providing the truth so they may be free.

For more information, please visit: www.ofthesun.com

CONTACT:

LaOta Rassoull

Email: ofthesun.store@gmail.com

Phone: (203) 308-6832

SOURCE: Of The Sun

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565758/Of-The-Sun-Celebrates-Grand-Opening