Web Presence: Queens Auto Auction Showcases Latest Additions to Auction Stock

Vehicle stock at Queens Auto Auction tops 500 as new arrivals from Audi, Jeep, Mazda, and more are added to the dealership and auction house's inventory.

RICHMOND HILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / With more than 500 vehicles now in stock, leading New York tri-state area automotive auction house and dealership Queens Auto Auction is the region's largest supplier of pre-owned cars and trucks from manufacturers including Audi, Jeep, Mazda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi, Subaru, and many more. Queens Auto Auction general manager Savvas Kay showcases some of the company's latest additions to stock.

New to the company's auction stock are a 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T Quattro, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, and a 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium, according to Savvas Kay, general manager at Queens Auto Auction and Queens Auto Mall. "We've also recently taken stock of a 2017 Acura RDX Technology Package, a 2012 Audi A6 3.0 Premium Plus Quattro, and a 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium," he adds.

Further new arrivals at Queens Auto Auction include a 2016 Ford Fusion SE, a 2015 Toyota Sienna SE, and a 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport.

A number of new vehicles from prestigious German carmakers including BMW and Mercedes-Benz have also been added to stock. "These," says Kay, "include a 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, and a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC."

In total, Queens Auto Auction has taken delivery of more than 20 new-to-stock BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs recently. These include, but are not limited to, a 2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e, a 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li, a 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i, a 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i, a 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i Gran Coupe, a 2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive, and a 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive.

New Mercedes-Benz vehicles to have arrived at Queens Auto Auction, meanwhile, include a pre-owned 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450, a pre-owned 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, a pre-owned 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300, and a pre-owned 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350.

"Each of these vehicles includes a free CARFAX report, valued at $39.99," reveals Kay. "At Queens Auto Auction, we provide these reports at no cost to buyers," he adds, wrapping up, "allowing our customers to shop with confidence for a vehicle with a CARFAX history which they can rely on."

