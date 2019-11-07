Pro-Dex, Inc.: PRO-DEX, INC. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019, increased $324,000, or 5%, to $7.2 million from $6.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is driven by increased sales to our largest customer, primarily increased repair revenue.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019, remained fairly flat, increasing $53,000, or 2%, to $2.8 million, compared to $2.7 million for the year-ago period. Gross margin decreased by 1 percentage point to 38% during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 39% during the corresponding year-ago period.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased $290,000 from the corresponding year-ago period. We are increasing these expenditures in an effort to release new products and garner new customer relationships.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $1.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter results, which include another record-breaking sales level in excess of $7 million. We continue to reinvest our profits in both research and development and business development to continue to grow our core medical device business. Finally," concluded Mr. Van Kirk, "we have experienced delays in our planned product launches as we modify our thoracic driver to meet our customer's specific needs."

The amount spent on projects under development, along with the current estimated commercial launch date and estimated recurring annual revenue is summarized below (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2019 2018 Market Launch Est. Annual Revenue Total Research & Development costs: $ 484 $ 408



Products in development: Thoracic Driver $ 19 $ 75 03/20 $ 4,000 Arthroscopic Shaver. 6 22 06/20 $ 600 Arthroscopic Attachment - 6 12/19 $ 150 CMF Driver 17 - 06/20 $ 350 Sustaining & Other 442 305 Total. $ 484 $ 408 Customer CMF Driver (1)

$ 99 $ 54 12/19 $ 2,500

Costs incurred related to customer contracts are included in costs of sales and deferred costs and are not included in research and development costs.

The completion of our thoracic driver is currently a priority for our engineering team. The costs in the table above represent our costs related to our Pro-Dex branded driver, which is substantially complete. As we previously discussed, in early fiscal 2019 we entered a development contract with a current significant customer to private-label this driver for their unique specifications. We have had technical delays related to performance of this driver with a specific customer attachment. We currently believe we will launch this product in the third quarter of this fiscal year and have delayed the anticipated launch of most other products to focus on the completion of this thoracic driver.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions that appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells compact pneumatic air motors for a variety of industrial applications. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,502 $ 7,742 Investments 3,127 2,649 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $0 at September 30, 2019 and at June 30, 2019, respectively 3,157 4,100 Deferred costs 493 430 Inventory 6,844 6,239 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 232 623 Total current assets 20,355 21,783 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,653 2,726 Right of use asset, net 3,187 - Intangibles, net 129 129 Deferred income taxes, net 301 260 Investments 1,306 582 Other assets 40 40 Total assets $ 27,971 $ 25,520 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,376 $ 1,996 Accrued expenses 1,306 1,437 Deferred revenue 240 215 Note payable and capital lease obligations 624 622 Total current liabilities 3,546 4,270 Deferred rent - 146 Lease liability, net of current portion 3,015 - Income taxes payable 191 162 Notes and capital leases payable, net of current portion 3,775 3,934 Total non-current liabilities 6,981 4,242 Total liabilities 10,527 8,512 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,990,995 and 4,039,491 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 15,161 15,815 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (606 ) (549 ) Retained earnings 2,889 1,742 Total shareholders' equity 17,444 17,008 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,971 $ 25,520

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 7,240 $ 6,916 Cost of sales 4,460 4,189 Gross profit 2,780 2,727 Operating (income) expenses: Selling expenses 142 33 General and administrative expenses 663 565 Gain on disposal of equipment - (7 ) Research and development costs 484 408 Total operating expenses 1,289 999 Operating income 1,491 1,728 Other income (expense): Interest and miscellaneous income 35 74 Interest expense (59 ) (20 ) Total other income (expense) (24 ) 54 Income before income taxes 1,467 1,782 Provision for income taxes 363 433 Net income 1,104 1,349 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) from marketable equity investments, net of taxes (57 ) 298 Comprehensive income $ 1,047 $ 1,647 Basic and diluted income per share: Basic net income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.31 Diluted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 4,008,017 4,330,636 Diluted 4,110,414 4,372,893 Common shares outstanding 3,990,995 4,249,548

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,104 $ 1,349 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 138 88 Share-based compensation 12 10 Non-cash lease expense 13 - Amortization of loan fees 2 - Gain on disposal of equipment - (7 ) Deferred income tax (41 ) 404 Bad debt expense (recovery) 12 (13 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other receivables 931 (655 ) Deferred costs (63 ) (50 ) Inventory (605 ) (172 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 391 (152 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,040 ) (82 ) Deferred revenue 25 39 Income taxes payable 29 (123 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 908 636 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of equipment (61 ) (477 ) Purchases of investments (1,258 ) (824 ) Decrease (increase) in intangibles (4 ) 1 Proceeds from disposal of equipment - 7 Net cash used in investing activities (1,323 ) (1,293 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on capital lease and notes payable (159 ) (10 ) Borrowings from Minnesota Bank & Trust - 5,000 Payment of employee payroll taxes on net issuance of common stock - (101 ) Proceeds from ESPP Contributions 15 10 Repurchases of common stock (681 ) (1,115 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (825 ) 3,784 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,240 ) 3,127 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,742 5,188 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,502 $ 8,315

CONTACT:

Richard L. Van Kirk,

Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: PRO-DEX, INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565310/PRO-DEX-INC-Announces-Fiscal-2020-First-Quarter-Results