SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Tenth Consecutive Record Topline Performance Highlighted by Steady New Customer Additions, Improving Retention Efforts and Agency Customer Expansion

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights

Added 264 new SharpSpring customers, who selected the platform to generate leads, convert more leads to sales and measure the ROI of their marketing campaigns. New customer additions are expected to generate approximately $1.9 million in annual recurring revenue.

Agency sales were 221 in Q3 2019, compared to 221 in the prior quarter and 243 in the third quarter of 2018.

Direct customer sales were 43 in Q3 2019, of which 84% are annual contracts, compared to 69 in the prior quarter (35% annual contracts), and 103 in the third quarter of 2018 (3% annual contracts).

Finished the quarter with 1,933 agency customers, 526 direct customers and nearly 8,500 businesses using the SharpSpring Marketing Automation platform.

Reduced average monthly net revenue attrition to 1.2% for comparable cohorts.

Strengthened the Company's leadership and improved shareholder representation on its Board of Directors through the appointment of Scott Miller, a multi-decade investment manager with significant operating experience, to the SharpSpring Board.

Announced the release of Meetings, a fully integrated calendar tool for individuals and sales teams built to streamline scheduling and increase conversions.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SharpSpring Marketing Automation revenues grew 18% to a record $5.7 million from $4.8 million in the same year-ago period.

Total revenue (which includes legacy products) increased 17% to a record $5.7 million from $4.9 million in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit increased 14% to $3.9 million (68% of total revenue) from $3.4 million (70% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net loss was $2.5 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.32 per share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.0 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Core net loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to core net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.22 per share, in the same year-ago period.

At quarter-end, the company had $13.8 million in cash, compared to $9.3 million at December 31, 2018.

2019 Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, SharpSpring expects total revenue to range between $22.4 million and $22.5 million, which would represent an approximate increase of 20% to 21%, respectively, compared to the prior year. The company's guidance is based on recurring revenue from our current customer base and year-to-date performance continuing in Q4.

Going forward, the Company plans to continue providing revenue guidance on an annual basis. At this time, SharpSpring intends to release a preliminary 2020 financial outlook early in the coming fiscal year.

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter, we continued to make considerable progress against a number of our long-term company initiatives while generating consistent financial results in all of our key operating segments," said SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson. "Q3 marked our tenth consecutive quarter of record revenue at $5.7 million, which was driven by steady growth in new agency customer wins as well as expansions within existing customers. Year-to-date, we've generated 23% topline growth and currently have over 1,900 agency customers and nearly 8,500 businesses on our platform, which speaks to the ability of our team to continue generating long-term returns.

"Operationally, we made encouraging progress in one of our major ongoing initiatives, which is to reduce customer attrition and increase expansion revenue opportunities, as evidenced by the improvement in our net revenue attrition, which fell to a monthly average of 1.2% for comparable cohorts during the third quarter. We are also pleased with the initial traction we're seeing from our Account Management efforts, where Q3 represented the first quarter with both our agency and direct teams fully staffed. In addition to increasing the lifetime value of our customers, which is always a top priority, we're also continually looking at ways to drive new customer acquisition efficiency at all stages of the funnel. Heading into the end of the year, we're making all the right moves to keep our company headed decisively in the right direction. With our inaugural annual guidance introduced at $22.4 million to $22.5 million, as well as our expectation for higher growth in the new year, we feel strongly that our best results lie ahead of us."

Conference Call

SharpSpring management will hold a conference call today, November 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

Company CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Brad Stanczak will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-567-1602

International number: 862-298-0701

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.sharpspring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 54489

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, core net loss and core net loss per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" presented as supplemental measures of the company's performance. These metrics are not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to these measures is included for your reference in the financial section of this earnings press release.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, our ability to successfully utilize our cash to develop current and future products, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1. A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and other risks to which our company is subject, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 5,723,978 $ 4,873,329 $ 16,567,696 $ 13,500,281 Cost of services 1,840,764 1,472,410 5,014,964 4,380,069 Gross profit 3,883,214 3,400,919 11,552,732 9,120,212 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,102,653 2,640,697 8,976,466 7,368,128 Research and development 1,207,605 1,106,995 3,684,314 3,065,689 General and administrative 1,991,329 1,518,106 6,154,295 4,368,744 Non-employee stock issuance expense - 508,561 - 508,561 Intangible asset amortization 95,250 115,000 285,750 345,000 Total operating expenses 6,396,837 5,889,359 19,100,825 15,656,122 Operating loss (2,513,623 ) (2,488,440 ) (7,548,093 ) (6,535,910 ) Other expense, net (15,781 ) (243,956 ) (161,873 ) (513,759 ) Loss on induced conversion - - (2,162,696 ) - Gain (loss) on embedded derivative - 27,295 214,350 (426,154 ) Loss before income taxes (2,529,404 ) (2,705,101 ) (9,658,312 ) (7,475,823 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,291 ) 5,130 835 (247,415 ) Net loss $ (2,527,113 ) $ (2,710,231 ) $ (9,659,147 ) $ (7,228,408 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (0.85 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 10,948,416 8,530,858 10,028,246 8,482,976 Diluted 10,948,416 8,530,858 10,028,246 8,482,976



SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,753,942 $ 9,320,866 Accounts receivable 95,498 80,521 Unbilled receivables 927,952 740,425 Income taxes receivable 43,813 22,913 Other current assets 1,414,396 1,184,217 Total current assets 16,235,601 11,348,942 Property and equipment, net 1,880,926 1,260,798 Goodwill 8,860,980 8,866,413 Intangibles, net 1,580,250 1,866,000 Right-of-use assets 5,392,330 - Other long-term assets 559,186 665,123 Total assets $ 34,509,273 $ 24,007,276 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 1,617,034 $ 1,613,477 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 729,476 774,944 Deferred revenue 508,804 250,656 Income taxes payable 13,340 23,705 Lease liability 362,065 - Total current liabilities 3,230,719 2,662,782 Convertible notes, including accrued interest - 8,342,426 Convertible notes embedded derivative - 214,350 Lease liability, net of current portion 5,081,623 - Total liabilities 8,312,342 11,219,558 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - - Common stock, $0.001 par value 10,972 8,639 Additional paid in capital 53,515,915 30,446,838 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (234,103 ) (231,053 ) Accumulated deficit (27,011,853 ) (17,352,706 ) Treasury stock (84,000 ) (84,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 26,196,931 12,787,718 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 34,509,273 $ 24,007,276

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,527,113 ) $ (2,710,231 ) $ (9,659,147 ) $ (7,228,408 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss from operations: Depreciation and amortization 256,355 240,416 727,873 632,132 Amortization of costs to acquire contracts 228,812 194,479 431,757 758,014 Non-cash stock compensation 284,308 234,659 849,900 710,879 Non-employee stock issuance expense - 508,561 - 508,561 Deferred income taxes - (45,625 ) - (153,890 ) (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property and equipment - - (617 ) - Non-cash interest - 100,000 139,372 204,301 Amortization of debt issuance costs and embedded derivative - 6,359 2,903 12,991 (Gain)/loss on embedded derivative - (27,295 ) (214,350 ) 426,154 Loss on induced conversion - - 2,162,696 - Unrealized foreign currency gain/loss 26,344 122,475 43,470 290,386 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,280 (1,251 ) (15,014 ) 40,253 Unbilled receivables (50,188 ) (49,419 ) (189,008 ) (143,716 ) Right-of-use assets 109,247 - 323,180 - Other assets (360,253 ) (321,026 ) (547,716 ) (973,904 ) Income taxes, net (2,291 ) 211,913 (30,853 ) 2,050,292 Accounts payable 82,722 104,774 3,891 669,474 Lease liabilities (95,068 ) 59,370 (280,643 ) 27,784 Other liabilities 50,661 - (36,639 ) - Deferred revenue 193,379 19,063 258,991 59,972 Net cash used in operating activities (1,792,805 ) (1,352,778 ) (6,029,954 ) (2,108,725 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (450,149 ) (208,035 ) (1,062,252 ) (396,153 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - - 617 - Net cash used in investing activities (450,149 ) (208,035 ) (1,061,635 ) (396,153 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible note - - - 8,000,000 Debt issuance costs - - - (141,657 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 19,733 207,455 926,350 449,259 Proceeds (cost) from issuance of common stock, net - - 10,649,005 - Net cash provided by financing activities 19,733 207,455 11,575,355 8,307,602 Effect of exchange rate on cash (20,504 ) 635 (50,690 ) (18,687 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ (2,243,725 ) $ (1,352,723 ) $ 4,433,076 $ 5,784,037 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 15,997,667 $ 12,536,507 $ 9,320,866 $ 5,399,747 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,753,942 $ 11,183,784 $ 13,753,942 $ 11,183,784

SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,527 ) $ (2,710 ) $ (9,659 ) $ (7,228 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2 ) 5 1 (247 ) Other expense, net 16 244 162 514 Non-cash gain on embedded derivative - (27 ) (214 ) 426 Non-cash loss on induced conversion - - 2,163 - Depreciation & amortization 256 240 728 632 Non-cash stock compensation 284 235 850 711 Non-employee stock issuance expense - 509 - 509 Franchise tax settlement - - 318 - Restructuring - - 133 - Adjusted EBITDA (1,973 ) (1,504 ) (5,518 ) (4,683 )



SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO CORE NET LOSS AND CORE NET LOSS PER SHARE

(Unaudited, in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,527 ) $ (2,710 ) $ (9,659 ) $ (7,228 ) Amortization of intangible assets 95 115 286 345 Non-cash stock compensation 284 235 850 711 Non-employee stock issuance expense - 509 - 509 Non-cash gain on embedded derivative - (27 ) (214 ) 426 Non-cash loss on induced conversion - - 2,163 - Franchise tax settlement - - 318 - Restructuring - - 133 - Tax adjustment 3 2 4 (77 ) Core net loss $ (2,145 ) $ (1,876 ) $ (6,119 ) $ (5,314 ) Core net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 10,948 8,531 10,028 8,483

