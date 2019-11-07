Web Presence: Jeff Nock Delves into Brand Consulting Strategies

Business Expert and Successful Consultancy Firm CEO Jeff Nock Explains Brand Consulting

IOWA CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / From helping to establish brand identity for startups to evolving brands for more established companies, it is a combination of art and science when brand consulting, according to Jeff Nock. Owner and founder of a highly successful consultancy firm based in Iowa City, Iowa. Nock provides an expert look at the brand consulting process.

"In the end, why should someone want to work with your company? Your brand has to identify why you are different, better than others who provide similar products or services," explains Nock, CEO and founder of Prescient Consulting, headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. "Marketing is often misunderstood as simply advertising but true branding includes how a company goes about product strategy, lead generation, content, customer service, innovation, measurement, social proof, and reputation management It's ultimately about any touch you have a with potential client or client which impacts how they feel about your company, which is your brand," he adds.

According to Jeff Nock, typically when starting out, small businesses don't prioritize the resources needed to establish an effective brand. This happens because people and financial resources at the early stages of companies are typically working on product development and sales relationships. Marketing is often an after thought as it is easy to throw up a website and post on social media. But in terms of establishing an effective brand, there is so much more to consider. "Many companies, particularly in the tech space, focus on what they can do. Prospective clients want to know what you can do for them," reveals the expert.

Companies, via their comprehensive marketing strategies that incorporate every touch they have with prospects and clients, have to be consistently articulating what their business uniquely provides for their clients, according to Nock. "Whether online via website or social media, in person, via email or on the phone, companies have to consistently be sharing value added messages that enable clients and prospects to have confidence that they will be making the right decision by working with your organization," he adds.

Regardless of what business you are in, branding is more than just your company name and logo. Your brand needs to reflect your commitment to your customers in a way that differentiates you from your competition. "Your brand needs to be memorable, in the way you want customers to think of you and it needs to be represented consistently to all of your prospective clients and customers," he suggests.

Jeff Nock and his consultancy firm, Prescient Consulting, LLC, are based in Iowa City in Johnson County, Iowa. The city is the home of the University of Iowa and is the county seat of Johnson County. It's also the state's fifth-largest city. "The top employer in Iowa City by a large margin is the University of Iowa and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics," reveals the local business consultant, "followed by Iowa City VA Medical Center and Iowa City Community School District."

"The city," adds Nock, wrapping up, "has also previously been named the third Best Small Metropolitan Area in the United States by Forbes magazine."

Founder and CEO of Prescient Consulting, LLC, based in Iowa City, Iowa, Jeff Nock boasts a demonstrated history of growing startups, established companies, nonprofit organizations, alike. Skilled in business and strategic planning, branding, sales, marketing, and software development, now-established Iowa resident Nock also holds a master's degree in management from Colorado's Regis University and is a specialist in leadership development. To learn more, visit https://prescient.us/.

