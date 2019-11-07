ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call on November 14, 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 280-7473 for domestic callers or (707) 287-9370 for international callers, using Conference ID: 1679507. To listen to a live webcast or a replay, please visit the investor relations section of the Company website at: ir.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Investor Contact:

Brendan O'Connell

VP Finance and Corporate Controller

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

949-429-6680

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

or

Debbie Kaster

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

415-937-5403

debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565779/ReShape-Lifesciences-to-Host-Third-Quarter-2019-Conference-Call-on-November-14-2019