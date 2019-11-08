Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Platzt jetzt die Bombe? Wird aus diesem Pennystock der marktbeherrschende Top-Dog?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4VG ISIN: CA46579R1047 Ticker-Symbol: IYAA 
Stuttgart
07.11.19
19:56 Uhr
2,596 Euro
+0,122
+4,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,595
2,675
07.11.
2,579
2,690
07.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IVANHOE MINES
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IVANHOE MINES LTD2,596+4,93 %