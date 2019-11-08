Media Release

Basel, November 8, 2019

Dufry successfully closes acquisition

of RegStaer Vnukovo

Dufry has successfully closed the acquisition of the 60% stake of RegStaer Vnukovo announced earlier in June 2019. The newly acquired entity will be fully consolidated as of November 2019.

The operation at Vnukovo airport features a long-term concession until 2035 and generated a sales volume of EUR 58.8 million in FY 2018. It includes more than 30 duty-free and duty-paid shops across a retail space of over 6,800 m2 with an assortment offering core duty-free categories as well as a selection of fashion and accessory products. The acquisition will also allow Dufry to extract operational efficiencies through the integration of the management offices of its operations in the Moscow area, as Dufry is already present at Moscow's Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports. With the closing of this transaction Dufry has further consolidated its position in Russia, which includes the existing operations in St. Petersburg, Sochi and Krasnodar, thus fostering its ongoing growth strategy.

