Pure360 Unveils New Marketing Platform and Fresh Visual Identity

An updated visual identity for Pure360 marks the launch of its new, integrated AI platform and proposition

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology company Pure360 has announced the launch of its new all-in-one AI marketing platform, which provides marketers with a wider range of integrated, flexible and scalable marketing technology solutions that support the whole customer lifecycle. In addition to the launch of the new platform, Pure360 is also unveiling a brand-new look based on its design values of simplicity and being bold, helping to champion better marketing results through smarter use of technology.

With the new platform, marketers will benefit from the ability to integrate multiple data sources, identify the best audience segments, personalise messages and deliver across multiple channels - all in one place. Pure360 also provides access to personalised strategy and managed services, supported learning and a customer success team whose sole mission is to work together with customers to deliver better results.

This new platform is designed to help marketers move away from working across separate datasets and using manual processes - replacing the old platform with useful automations and integrations to simplify the process.

The Pure360 AI marketing platform is made up of four assimilated components:

Integrate : Systems connector & the database housing all customer data in one place

: Systems connector & the database housing all customer data in one place Analyse: the dashboard providing a range of insights including spending behaviour, engagement levels and ROI, enabling marketers to create better campaigns without the guesswork

the dashboard providing a range of insights including spending behaviour, engagement levels and ROI, enabling marketers to create better campaigns without the guesswork Personalise: the drag and drop editing tool enabling brands to create more engaging, personalised content and behavioural targeting

the drag and drop editing tool enabling brands to create more engaging, personalised content and behavioural targeting Deliver: the tools to visually build, automate and deliver content across multiple channels including email, web and SMS

Mark Ash, CEO, Pure360: "In today's world, marketers have unique needs and changing business objectives. Their priorities and aspirations are evolving in line with new opportunities brought about by technological innovations. The expectations of consumers are influenced by this too, and being able to deliver the right message, to the right people, at the right time has never been more important. Our new all-in-one AI platform is not just based on a refreshed look for our brand; it's a whole new chapter aimed at bringing a wider range of integrated, scalable solutions to support our customers with the whole marketing lifecycle.

"At Pure360, we aim to understand our customer's objectives and help them succeed. Our UK-based strategic consultants and our supported learning capabilities will help our customers be the best marketers they can be. This marks a new era for the business; cultivating simplicity and driving better marketing results through smarter automated technology."

About Pure360

Pure360 is a marketing technology company providing multi-channel data and marketing solutions to help the UK's leading and growing brands get better results.

Providing UK marketers with an unrivalled combination of our all-in-one AI marketing platform, which enables brands to better integrate, analyse, personalise and deliver, and our industry-leading Maturity Model, we are focused on accelerating customer results across email, mobile, web and social.

We drive better email, better personalisation and better revenues, helping marketers be the best they can be.

We deliver best in class results for over 1,400 customers across the eCommerce, Retail and Travel sectors. Pure360 customers include Tetley, innocent, Park Holidays, Ultimo, Blue Bay, Patisserie Valerie, The Range and Wagamama. We are ranked as a 'High Performer' for Email Marketing by G2 Crowd and were named as finalists at the Brighton and Hove Business Awards 2019.

Born and bred in Brighton, at Pure360 we believe people are paramount. From our customers to our employees, we are passionate about bringing people together, connecting audiences like never before. Better starts here.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025622/Pure360.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024791/Pure360_Logo.jpg