The Carrefour Group announces today that it has received a firm offer from Shopinvest for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Rue du Commerce.

Following this operation, Rue du Commerce, website specialized in the sale of high-tech products in France, will join Shopinvest, an e-commerce group founded in 2011, which operates a portfolio of 11 sites, including 3 SUISSES.

This divestment project will be submitted to the personnel's representative bodies of Rue du Commerce and other usual conditions of realization.

About Carrefour

With a multiformat network of more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 84.9 billion euros in 2018. The Group has more than 360,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

About Shopinvest

Karine Schrenzel and Olivier Gensburger co-founded Shopinvest in 2011. The couple is experiencing an extraordinary entrepreneurial adventure that places them today at the head of one of the only profitable and significant players in France's e-commerce landscape.

Their 11 specialized e-commerce sites are leaders in their respective markets, dedicated to fashion, cosmetics and the home.

They have grown through the creation of sites like MenCorner, the acquisition of specialized websites such as LemonCurve and the purchase of iconic brands, such as 3 SUISSES in November 2018.

In October 2019, they have proposed an ambitious relaunch, already a success, to place 3 SUISSES brand in the heart of French women.

