AdTiming features leading mediation platform at Game Connection Europe 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Leading mediation platform AdTiming made a significant presence in Paris at the Game Connection Europe 2019 from October 29 to 31, showcasing its top-notch global mediation platform and mobile marketing solutions.

Game Connection is an international deal making event for the game industry, where key industry players meet and do business together. As one of the exhibitors and sponsors of the convention, AdTiming brought its empowering mediation platform and real-time user-level insight capability to thousands of attendees from over 60 countries, throughout the event, many of whom came to consult on site with AdTiming about the monetization and advertising services it offer.

AdTiming's Director of Partner Relations at the event noted, "We felt strong morale and excitement among game industry players this time in Paris, partly because the coming 5G era will boost gaming to a whole new level with lower latency to offer faster and better gameplay experiences. While the industry is looking at a brighter future, the competition for users is also fierce in today's saturated market. Apart from game design, user acquisition and monetization strategy are critical to turn an app into a successful business. And that's where professional marketing platforms like AdTiming come into play, to help developers acquire high-value users while making the most of the spend, and maximize revenue by leveraging comprehensive data-driven technical services."

"As the deal making event Game Connection is, we're truly glad to be here and thankful, quite a few concrete discussions were made possible between AdTiming and developers," he added.

In fact, AdTiming actively takes part in such industry event, striving to bring professional services and efficient mobile marketing solutions to both enterprises and developers, according to him.

The company was nominated Best Advertising & UA by PocketGamer Mobile Games Awards in 2018, and ranked Top 12 in AppsFlyer's Global Growth Performance Index 2019.

Since foundation in 2016 by experienced experts in telecommunication, mobile, IoT and online marketing, AdTiming has quickly developed to become an important global player in mobile advertising, and has partnered with over 2000 advertisers and more than 1200 publishers, as well as over 30 ad exchange platforms.

AdTiming boasts its powerful mediation platform and around-the-clock comprehensive monetization and marketing services. AdTiming DUO, its state-of-the-art AI-powered data analytics system compares both audience and media tags, refining over 30,000 tags through the two-way system to boost marketing efficiency and maximize ROI. AdTiming offers all the leading ad formats, from banner, interstitial, rewarded video, playable, to AdMuing, an ingenious interactive live-chat style video ad tool which fetches comments from the App store automatically. Its mediation platform integrates real-time advertising data from multiple ad platforms, leveraging ROAS metric to offer user-level insight and to optimize bids.

