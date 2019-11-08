ISG Announces ISG Paragon Awards EMEA Winners

Awards for sourcing innovation and partnerships presented at gala event in London

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced the winners of the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards EMEA at a gala dinner last night at Two Temple Place in London, recognizing the year's most innovative and impactful sourcing partnerships.

The winners, selected by an independent panel of industry experts with extensive experience in sourcing and technology, were announced in the following categories:

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Winner: Cognizant with Severn Trent Water

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Winner: Capgemini with Schneider Electric

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Winner: HCL Technologies with ASDA

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Winner: T-Systems with Smart Farming

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Winner: Fumbi Chima, adidas Group

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Winner: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. with an African bank

Woman in Technology: Recognizing the contributions in technology made to women or by a woman

Winner: Veda Iyer, Mphasis

ISG Special Award: Selected by an ISG panel to recognize a significant contribution to the sourcing industry

Winner: Infosys Limited

"We offer our hearty congratulations to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA for their exceptional work in 2019 to advance the technology services and sourcing industry," said Barry Matthews, partner, ISG. "Each nomination represented a new way to leverage client service and digital technology to help enterprise partners succeed, and it is our pleasure to celebrate these outstanding accomplishments."

Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology. Full details can be found here.

