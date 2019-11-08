The change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 November 2019. ISIN: DK0010006329 --------------------------------------- Name: Santa Fe Group --------------------------------------- New name: EAC Invest --------------------------------------- Short name: SFG --------------------------------------- New short name EAC --------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3305 --------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=745632