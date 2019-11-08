Joins Experienced Team to Accelerate Global Launch of the new Sonata 2 System

Gynesonics, a women's healthcare company focused on the development of minimally-invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, announced today that medical device executive Kelly U. Petrucci has been named Vice President of Healthcare Economics and Market Access. Petrucci reports directly to President and CEO Christopher M. Owens.

"Kelly brings strong leadership and valuable experience to the organization with the ability to develop and drive healthcare policy, coverage, coding and broad market strategies at this critically important time for Gynesonics," Owens said."As we prepare for a major expansion with the upcoming full launch of our new Sonata 2 System, we will draw on her valuable experience to help accelerate our progress with payer coverage and market access by furthering the impressive value proposition that Sonata provides to payers, providers, and healthcare facilities. Kelly has a proven track record of successfully leading these efforts. We are excited to have her as part of our team."

"I am excited to join Gynesonics and its goal of changing healthcare delivery for women who suffer from this debilitating disease of symptomatic fibroids," Petrucci said. "I am impressed with the level of clinical evidence developed to commercialize and launch the Sonata System, and the significant and growing body of peer reviewed publications. My goal is to ensure women have access to quality and cost responsible care. Currently, 1 in 3 women struggle with fibroids, with hysterectomy still being the leading procedure for treatment. Sonata provides a new option to address a current gap in treatment for women and is the only technology that can treat up to 80% of fibroid types transcervically, without incisions while preserving the uterus. This is an important advancement and patients need access."

Prior to Gynesonics, Ms. Petrucci successfully developed and implemented medical policy strategies for a variety of global medical device and pharmaceutical companies. She also has significant experience in value-based agreements, creation of health policy, branding, sales and strategic product launch activities.

Previously, Ms. Petrucci was Director of Payer Relations and Value Based Offers with Boston Scientific, where Kelly supported technologies such as Watchman, HeartLogic and Eluvia. Kelly has supported other large organizations such as AstraZeneca, as a Regional Account Director. Prior to that, she was National Account Director, Health Care Economics Policy for AngioDynamics; Regional Manager-Managed Markets for Touchpoint Solutions and helped launch a number of generations of CGM with Dexcom.

Ms. Petrucci is a graduate of Siena College with a bachelor's degree in Business Marketing Management, with a minor in Business Health Care Administration.

About Sonata System

The new Sonata 2 System, the next generation of Gynesonics' technology platform, uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under intrauterine sonography guidance. The Sonata 2 System, including the SMART Guide, enables the operator to target fibroids and optimize ablations within them. Sonata System's design provides a straightforward, transcervical access for a uterus preserving, incision-free fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to treat a wide range of fibroid types while avoiding the peritoneal cavity.

For Indication and Safety Information, or to learn more about the Sonata System, visit gynesonics.com/sonata-system.

About Gynesonics

Gynesonics is a women's healthcare company focused on advancing women's health, by developing minimally invasive, transcervical, uterus-preserving, incision-free technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the new Sonata 2 System for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. The Sonata 2 System is CE marked for distribution in the European Economic Area and FDA cleared for sale in the United States. Gynesonics is a privately held company with headquarters in Redwood City, CA. For more information, go to www.gynesonics.com.

