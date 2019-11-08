Global Holographic Imaging Market to Reach $564.8 Million by 2029

FREMONT, California, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Holographic Imaging Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029", the market for holographic imaging is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. Owing to the growing prominence of technology-enabled medical education, the market is expected to grow up to $564.8 million during by the end of 2029.

Browse 48 Market Data Tables and 196 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Holographic Imaging Market"

The global medical imaging market is currently in a transformational phase. The market is divided into two groups regarding the adoption of new technologies. While one of them is optimistic about future technologies, the other prefers conventional methods for the time being. The idea of holographic imaging evolved from a need to have more efficient visualization during surgical procedures and educational environments. Although the 2D displays sold in the market are efficient, they lack depth. Most doctors and clinicians are used to observing 2D images of a patient's body on a flat screen and conjure up a 3D representation in their minds.

The advent of 3D visualization technologies is expected to enable clinicians and surgeons to optimize their efforts. The growing demand for 3D visualization and imaging has intensified competition between technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, light field display, and volumetric displays technology. Various tech startups have been involved in R&D and are coming up with prototypes and concepts that have sparked interest among end users. While 2D imaging systems and technologies that exist today overshadow the new technologies in terms of market share, the introduction of new and advanced technologies in the market is inevitable. The report attempts to assess the scope of growth of the global holographic imaging market.

BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/holographic-imaging-market.html

According to Manu Koushik Chanda, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "Integrated systems and accessories are the leading contributors to the global revenue of the holographic imaging market. The product type contributed to an impressive 99.6% of the market revenue in 2018. It is likely that the market will witness an increase in the number of third-party apps and software developers post-2025."

Research Highlights:

The leading contributors to the global holographic imaging market predominantly prefer new product launches and strategic partnerships with companies developing the hardware and software solutions, to enhance their respective dominance. There is a business model which includes a company that develops models and apps and has partnerships with integrated system providers. The partnerships authorize them to resell the systems integrated with their own app.

The market for holographic imaging specific to anatomy and patient education is anticipated to witness a highly impressive CAGR during the forecast period. The impressive growth is attributed to the expected growth in demand specific to multi-user support for 3D displays in an educational environment.

Holographic imaging devices and technology have been predominantly installed in universities and hospitals. The contribution of diagnostic clinics to the global holographic imaging market in 2018 stood at $15.1 million .

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=772&type=download

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global holographic imaging market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the holographic imaging market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as product launches, partnerships and product approvals. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, and manufacturers, and trend analysis by segment and demand analysis by region.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 10 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 13 companies including several key players, i.e. RealView Imaging Ltd., EchoPixel, Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Holografika Kft, Looking Glass Factory, Microsoft Corporation, and SeeReal Technologies S.A.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the role of holographic imaging in surgical applications expected to evolve in the future?

Technologies such as volumetric imaging and light field display are currently mostly in the development phase. Are they expected to be dominant in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global holographic imaging market?

How different segments of the global holographic market are expected to perform during the forecast period, 2019-2029 on the basis of:

Product type, including integrated systems and software



Nature, including human and veterinary



Technology, including volumetric display along with light field display and other autostereoscopic displays



End user, including diagnostic clinics and operating rooms and interventional suites



Application, including anatomy and patient education, surgical support, and medical research



Region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

, , , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with being in a field that requires extensive R&D from scratch?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of holographic imaging market to sustain the competition?

What is the role of each type of player in holographic imaging market?

How is a merger between a medical industry giant and a holographic imaging company expected to shape the market?

Related Reports:

Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

Global Molecular Imaging Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028

Global Artificial Intelligence Market in Healthcare Sector - Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

LOGO: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg