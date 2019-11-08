SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 155/19

On November 4, 2019, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a draft regulation from the European Union (EU) announcing its intention to revise the Classification, Labeling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures Regulation (CLP Regulation).

The draft Regulation and Annex, attached to WTO document number 19-7370, contain several important changes:

Adding 37 entries to Table 3 of Part 3 'Harmonized Classification and Labeling', including dibenzo[def,p]chrysene (CAS 191-30-0) and diisooctyl phthalate (DIOP, CAS 27554-26-3)

Amending 23 entries in Table 3 of Part 3

Deleting two entries in Table 3 of Part 3

Revising notes J to N, P and R under point 1.3.1.1 to Part 1of Annex VI 'Notes relating to the identification, classification and labelling of substances.

According to the WTO document, the draft regulation would be the fifteenth adaptation to technical and scientific progress (ATP-15) to the CLP Regulation



Per the notification, it is proposed that the draft regulation is:

Adopted in Q1 of 2020

To enter into force 20 days from publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU)

To become effective 18 months after the date of entry into force for the new harmonized classification and labeling provisions (potentially this is the end of 2021)

