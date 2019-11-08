Anzeige
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 8

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue672.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue693.24p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue662.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue683.70p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue546.35p
INCLUDING current year revenue550.83p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue359.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue367.69p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue353.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue361.63p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue319.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue324.98p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1919.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue1944.72p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1879.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue1904.08p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue316.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue319.30p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue214.96p
INCLUDING current year revenue215.12p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue179.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue179.79p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.10p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 07-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue145.79p
INCLUDING current year revenue145.72p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

© 2019 PR Newswire