Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.69p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.63p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---