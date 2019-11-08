The global flexible glass market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 47% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The automotive and electronics sectors are the largest end-users of flexible glass. In the automobile industry, the growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in smart cars has increased the demand for flexible glass. The growing adoption of wearables, handheld devices, and tablets has increased the use of flexible glass in the electronics industry. In addition, the rising demand for flat panels and slim TVs is expected further increase the demand for flexible glass during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of wearable technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Growing Popularity of Wearable Technology

Flexible glass is used to produce lightweight, thin, robust, and portable electronics. It is also used in displays, sensors, and other electronic systems in wearable technologies. Wearable devices are increasingly becoming popular in gaming, entertainment, sports, and health and fitness industries. Moreover, with technological advances and improved experience of these devices, the demand for flexible glass will increase further during the forecast period.

"Increasing demand for solar thermal plants and rising focus on glass material recycling are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global flexible glass market by Application (Displays, OLED, Photovoltaics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing adoption of smartphones and TVs in the region.

