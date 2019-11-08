The solar manufacturer's ever-accelerating production capacity expansion plans currently foresee 10 GW of mono wafers being pumped out at the Sichuan facility every year from the second quarter of 2020 - and only a fool would bet against that timetable being bettered by the time April rolls around.Chinese solar giant JinkoSolar has become the latest manufacturer to up the ante in terms of the scramble to ramp up production capacity. Despite recent figures showing an hoped-for, end-of-year rally in Chinese solar project deployment has thus far failed to materialize, overseas orders continue to ...

