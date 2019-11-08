Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
08.11.19
14:04 Uhr
13,400 Euro
-0,040
-0,30 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,320
13,440
14:08
13,320
13,440
14:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR13,400-0,30 %