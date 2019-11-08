Trulieve Cannabis Corp Up 27% Since Start of October
Some of the most recognizable stocks in the cannabis space have seen their shares sell off in 2019. On the other hand, some of the best-performing pot stocks in 2019 are those not hogging the limelight. Case in point: Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF, CNSX:TRUL).
Trulieve stock is up about 29% since the start of 2019 and was one of the best-performing cannabis stocks in October, rising about 24% in that month.
A leader in the Florida medical marijuana market, Trulieve Cannabis reported strong second-quarter revenue growth and profitability, as well as a strong outlook. The company has been.
