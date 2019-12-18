Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019

WKN: 4976 ISIN: CA89788C1041  
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2019 | 03:20
Berman Tabacco Investigates Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Berman Tabacco, (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (OTCQX:TCNNF).

According to the Company, Trulieve is the first and leading medical cannabis company in the State of Florida.

On December 17, 2019, Bloomberg reported that shares of Trulieve fell as much as 23% after Grizzly Research issued a report calling on investors to short the stock.

If you would like more information regarding this investigation, or if you wish to share information about the investigation, you can find more information here: https://www.bermantabacco.com/case/trulieve-cannabis-corp/

Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits seeking to recoup losses caused by violations of securities and antitrust laws. The firm has 37 lawyers in Boston and San Francisco.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Contact:

Matthew D. Pearson
mpearson@bermantabacco.com
(800) 516-9926 or (415) 433-3200

SOURCE: Berman Tabacco



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/570626/Berman-Tabacco-Investigates-Trulieve-Cannabis-Corp

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE