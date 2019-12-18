Berman Tabacco Investigates Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Berman Tabacco, (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (OTCQX:TCNNF).

According to the Company, Trulieve is the first and leading medical cannabis company in the State of Florida.

On December 17, 2019, Bloomberg reported that shares of Trulieve fell as much as 23% after Grizzly Research issued a report calling on investors to short the stock.

If you would like more information regarding this investigation, or if you wish to share information about the investigation, you can find more information here: https://www.bermantabacco.com/case/trulieve-cannabis-corp/

