Referring to the bulletin from Kinnevik AB's extra general meeting, held on November 7, 2019, the company will carry out stock splits with redemption in relations 2:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from November 13, 2019. The order books will not change. Short name: KINV A ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0008373898 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: November 12, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0013256674 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 13, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KINV B ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0008373906 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: November 12, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0013256682 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 13, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact Kinnevik AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.