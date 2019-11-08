SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 November 2019 at 2:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mäkinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2019.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mäkinen, Antti

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20191108090244_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 667 Unit price: 37.0208 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 667 Volume weighted average price: 37.0208 EUR

____________________________________________



SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030