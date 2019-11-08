Anzeige
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 November 2019 at 2:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mattila)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2019.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mattila, Veli-Matti
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20191108091849_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 667 Unit price: 37.0208 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 667 Volume weighted average price: 37.0208 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)