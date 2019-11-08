Join DataStax Co-Founder Jonathan Ellis at the Cassandra Meetup on "Accelerating Development in a Cloud World" during Big Data LDN

DataStax, the company behind the leading database built on Apache Cassandra, today announced it is hosting a Cassandra Meetup during Big Data London (Big Data LDN) with special guest DataStax co-founder and CTO Jonathan Ellis on 13 November at 6:00 p.m. Additionally, Patrick Callaghan, Enterprise Architect at DataStax, will speak at Big Data LDN on 14 November at 11:50 a.m.

Click to Tweet:Heading to BigDataLondon? Stop by @DataStax booth 243 to learn why data modeling is essential to a successful @Cassandra deployment. Remember to also attend our Meetup with co-founder and CTO @spyced DataStax with @BigDataLondon Register http://bit.ly/2PMlaTZ

Cassandra Meetup at Big Data LDN

DataStax has been the largest contributor to the Apache Cassandra project since its inception more than 10 years ago. As part of its ongoing support for open source, DataStax will be hosting a Meetup at Big Data LDN with special guest Jonathan Ellis, co-founder and CTO at DataStax, at 6:00 p.m. on 13 November at the Fast Data Theatre.

At the Meetup, Jonathan will discuss how DataStax is making it easier to accelerate innovation via new, game-changing technology and deployment options. Attendees must complete the free registration for Big Data LDN 2019 to obtain access to the Meetup.

DataStax at Big Data LDN

During the seminar, "Data Modeling with Apache Cassandra," Patrick will discuss the process of data modeling and why it is essential to a successful Cassandra deployment.

What: Data Modeling with Apache Cassandra

Any data science initiative depends on data to work. That data has to be modeled and managed well in order to get value out of it. However, the approach we take around data modeling can be influenced by the ways that we store data over time. Understanding this in advance can make it easier to get to answers from our data, and also avoid problems caused by bad decisions or overlooking data modeling at the start. In this session, attendees will learn about applying data modeling based on taking concepts through to logical workflows and understand how to implement a data model on Apache Cassandra.

What: Data Modeling with Apache Cassandra Any data science initiative depends on data to work. That data has to be modeled and managed well in order to get value out of it. However, the approach we take around data modeling can be influenced by the ways that we store data over time. Understanding this in advance can make it easier to get to answers from our data, and also avoid problems caused by bad decisions or overlooking data modeling at the start. In this session, attendees will learn about applying data modeling based on taking concepts through to logical workflows and understand how to implement a data model on Apache Cassandra. Who: Patrick Callaghan, Enterprise Architect at DataStax When: Thursday, 14 November, 2019 11:50 a.m. 12:20 p.m. GMT Where: Blueprint Theatre Olympia London Hammersmith Road Kensington, London W14 8UX

Resources:

Whitepaper: Data Modeling in Apache Cassandra

DataStax Labs

DataStax Academy

About Big Data LDN

Big Data LDN is a free to attend two-day combined conference and exhibition focusing on how to build dynamic, data-driven enterprises. Delegates will learn from pioneers, experts and real-world case studies, discovering new tools and techniques, enabling them to deliver business value from successful data projects. There are "4 Technical Talks" theatres and 4 "Strategy Sessions" theatres. Expect 130 leading global data solution providers and consultants to be exhibiting on the show floor. For more information, visit https://bigdataldn.com.

About DataStax

DataStax helps companies compete in a rapidly changing world where expectations are high and new innovations happen daily. DataStax is an experienced partner in on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments and offers a suite of distributed data management products and cloud services. We make it easy for enterprises to deliver killer apps that crush the competition.

More than 400 of the world's leading enterprises including Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, eBay, Macy's, McDonald's, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart use DataStax to build modern applications that can be deployed across any cloud. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.

2019 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005053/en/

Contacts:

Francisca Fanucchi

Public Relations

DataStax

+1 415-299-1558

Francisca.Fanucchi@DataStax.com