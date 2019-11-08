Members include distinguished international experts across a diverse range of scientific and therapeutic areas

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that is has established a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB comprises an eclectic group of industry and academic experts who will advise Sangamo on its current and future clinical programs and research and development strategy.

"I am excited to be working with such a distinguished, diverse, and imaginative group of experts who have joined our Scientific Advisory Board to provide input into Sangamo's research and clinical development strategy, with a view to helping us identify new opportunities for differentiation and innovation in the genomic medicine space, and to define and address future trends," said Adrian Woolfson, B.M., B.Ch., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development. "As Sangamo continues to advance programs from our technology platforms into clinical programs, it is critical that we obtain input from individuals with diverse expertise across a broad range of relevant research and development areas."

The Sangamo SAB members are as follows:

Roger Kornberg, Ph.D., Winzer Professor in Medicine, Structural Biology Department, Stanford University Medical School (SAB Chair)

Dr. Mark Chee, Ph.D., President, Encodia, Inc., CEO and CSO, Prognosys Biosciences

Jef Boeke, Ph.D., D.Sc., Director, Institute for Systems Genetics, NYU Langone Health

Megan Levings, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Surgery and School of Biomedical Engineering, University of British Columbia, Lead, Childhood Diseases Theme, BC Children's Hospital Research Institute

Stuart Schreiber, Ph.D., Morris Loeb Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University

Samuel Aparicio, B.M., B.Ch., Ph.D., FRCPath FRSC, Senior Scientific Director of Cancer Genomics and Co-Chair, Enabling Innovation Working Group, New York Genome Center

Michael Grunstein, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, Biological Chemistry, UCLA- Department of Biological Chemistry

Robert J. Desnick, Ph.D., M.D., D.Sc. (Hon)., Dean for Genetics and Genomic Medicine Professor Chair Emeritus, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Douglas Higgs, FRS, Director, MRC Molecular Haematology Unit, MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital

Frank Walsh, Ph.D., B.Sc., Founder and CEO, Ossianix

Steven W. Pipe, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Pathology, Laurence A. Boxer Research Professor of Pediatrics and Communicable Diseases, Pediatric Medical Director, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders Program, Director Special Coagulation Laboratory, University of Michigan

J Fraser Wright, Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics, Center for Definitive and Curative Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Principal, Wright Biologics Consulting.

