With increased consumer spending power and adoption of modern lifestyles, home renovations are on the rise. Aiding this trend is the ever-increasing smartphone penetration that enables consumers to select home décor as per their unique requirements and bring in an aesthetic look into their homes. In addition, e-commerce provides consumers with a wide range of colors and styles available in the market. Hence, growing consumer awareness and increased spending on home renovation and furnishing will boost the demand for shower curtains and drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for eco-friendly shower curtains will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Shower Curtain Retail Market: Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Shower Curtains

The growing concern over the impact of toxic finishes and raw materials on the air quality in homes and effect of extensive deforestation on climate change are driving the demand for environment friendly home furnishings. This is encouraging numerous manufacturers of furnishing products to go green by using fiber sourced from plants that are not exposed to chemicals and pesticides. Consequently, the purchase of eco-friendly shower curtains is increasing as they do not contain toxic chemicals such as pentachlorophenol. Thus, the market for shower curtain retail is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"High demand for personalized and customized shower curtains will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Shower Curtain Retail Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global shower curtain retail market by distribution channel (Offline and Online) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing fashion sensitivity toward home furnishing, new product launches by the established brands, and increasing preference for personalization of high-quality home textiles such as shower curtains.

