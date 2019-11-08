Avoid Becoming the Grinch in Gridlock this Holiday Season: Five Tips from AssuranceAmerica

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / This holiday season, AssuranceAmerica wants you to have safe and happy travels. However, with so many people hitting the roads at the same time, it's easy for the bah humbug spirit to set in behind the wheel. As a leading provider of car insurance, AssuranceAmerica shares five holiday season driving tips to help you and your passengers get from point A to point B in jolly spirits.

Fatigue

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to spend time with your family. One of the greatest pains of the holiday season is the travel time that it may take to get to your family. Tired drivers can be just as dangerous as any other bad driver; make sure you aren't one of them. Plan ahead for long trips. Make sure you pack ahead of time and are organized enough to allow for a full night of sleep before you tackle that marathon drive.

Distractions

Daydreams of sugar plum fairies dancing in your head aren't the only thing that can steal your focus while on the road. Looking up store hours and locations, answering holiday texts or confirming last minute plans are just some of the things keeping drivers from putting down their phones. The safest practice is to shut it down and put it down. Not only does your phone distract you from being a good driver, but it also distracts you from seeing bad drivers. Need your phone for an emergency? Please pull over.

Children and pets can be quite the distraction on long car rides as well. Make your life easier and keep them entertained. Whether it's a movie for the kids or making sure your dog is worn out enough to sleep, having a plan to prevent distractions will make your road trip much easier.

Weather

According to the Federal Highway Administration, there are 1,300 fatalities a year from car accidents caused by snow, slush or ice, so it is important to know the expected weather for your route. Doing some research in advance can help you identify potential areas that are more susceptible to ice or bad weather. Some hazards, like black ice, are borderline impossible to see, so play it safe and always slowdown in stormy or snowy weather. It may take a little longer to get to your destination, but the extra time spent in the car is well worth the safety of you and your passengers.

Understanding your policy

Long drives can tempt you to switch off drivers during your trips. Although it is always important to have a fresh and clear-minded driver, it is also important to understand the implications of letting someone else behind the wheel of your car. Be sure to talk to your agent before the holiday season and know exactly what your policy does and does not cover.

Attack of the Christmas Trees

Weather conditions receive most of the attention as a major holiday hazard, but something much more festive negatively impacts millions of Americans every year: the Christmas tree! Christmas trees that are not securely strapped can cause serious damage to your car. Scratched paint, torn door seals and distorted window frames are just some of the problems caused by unsecured Christmas trees, which can result in thousands of dollars to repair.

Car damage isn't the only problem this holiday staple presents. Your family Christmas tree quickly becomes dangerous road debris if it falls off your car. Over the past four years alone, road debris has caused 400,000 accidents, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, which may lead highway patrol to issue pricey fines if they spot a tree not properly secured. So be smart and make sure to strap your tree down securely for the protection of you, your cars and other drivers.

The holiday season is meant to share love and joy with the people you care about the most. Remember these trips to ensure safe travels in your four-wheeled sleigh!

