Nomination Committee Appointed for LeoVegas ahead of 2020 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("the Company" or "LeoVegas") adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019, the Nomination Committee shall consist of five members appointed by the four largest shareholders. The fifth member shall be the Chairman of the Board.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2020 Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons, who together represent approximately 22% of the number of shares and votes in the Company as per 30 September 2019:

Anders Fast , Nomination Committee chair, representing Gustaf Hagman

, Nomination Committee chair, representing Dan-Alp Lindberg, representing Robin Ramm-Ericson

Andreas Hofmann , representing Investment AB Öresund

, representing Investment AB Öresund Torsten Söderberg, representing Investment Syoto

Mårten Forste, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be presented in the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting as well as on the Company's website: www.leovegasgroup.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to ir@leovegas.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, it must submitted well in advance of the Annual General Meeting, but by 1 February 2020 at the latest.

LeoVegas' Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on 8 May 2019.

for further information, please contact:

Mårten Forste, Chairman of the Board: +46-(0)-8-410-367-66, marten.forste@leovegas.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, +46-73-512-07-20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About leovegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas' vision and passion is to be "King of Casino". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global group in which LeoVegas AB (publ) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ) does not conduct any gaming operations; rather, operating activities are conducted by subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-leovegas-ahead-of-2020-annual-general-meeting,c2957633

The following files are available for download: