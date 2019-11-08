Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by the Chicago Tribune. This is the fifth consecutive year Horizon has received this honor.

"We take tremendous pride in being named a Top Workplaces company by the Chicago Tribune," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "With the Chicago area serving as home to our U.S. operations, this award reflects our strong dedication to this great community in which we live and work, as well as our commitment to our more than 400 talented local employees who go to incredible lengths on behalf of patients every day."

The Top Workplace list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey takes into consideration workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

