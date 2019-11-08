A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article covering FAQs in the automotive industry. The blog covers key topics including:

How the automotive is industry evolving

Key challenges that can be expected in the future of automotive industry

"Disruptions in the automotive industry are fast-changing and the sector is now largely dominated by changing customer expectations, accelerated adoption of modern technologies, and shifts in competitive power. The advancements in the automotive industry have not only brought about convenience to customers, but also the sector now majorly fuels growth in both developing and developed economies by offering better job opportunities. However, amidst the rapid changes in the sector, players in the automotive industry will have to make tough decisions to stay ahead of the curve," says a packaging industry expert at Infiniti Research.

What are some of the key challenges that can be expected in the future of automotive industry?

Complexity cost pressure

Due to the increase in regulations in environmental and safety standards, not only will the costs increase but it will also result in rising complexity. This is especially true in the case of non-domestic markets. OEMs' will have to identify ways to address this issue while extracting economic value.

Digital demands

Research shows that digital channels form the number one source for customers to source primary information before buying a car. This may soon result in online sales channels to purchase a vehicle, posing threat to the existing dealership model.

Changing industry landscape

With the changing landscape in the automotive industry, OEMs must ensure that their suppliers' production footprints, especially in emerging markets are in line with their future market demands, and their own production plans.

