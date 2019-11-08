The global water soluble polymers market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global water soluble polymers market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Expansion of population across the world has increased the challenges associated with access to freshwater. In addition, rapid urbanization and economic growth have significantly increased the demand for clean water and wastewater treatment. As a result, the use of water-soluble polymers such as polyamines, polyacrylamides, resin amines, and flocculants as water treatment chemicals in large reservoirs, swimming pools, and tanks is also on the rise. These water-soluble polymers effectively maintain pH values and improve the quality of water. The rising demand for these chemicals is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the growing demand from the food and beverages industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Water Soluble Polymers Market: Growing Demand from the Food and Beverages Industry

Water-soluble polymers such as casein, gelatin, cellulose ester, and Xantham gum are widely used in F&B products due to their thickening and emulsifying properties. During the forecast period, the food and beverages market is expected to register strong growth owing to increasing production speed and rising competition among F&B companies. In addition, factors such as the expansion of global population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for food will have a positive impact on the growth of the global water soluble polymers market.

"Increasing demand for water soluble polymers in the textile industry and the growth of paints and coatings industry are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Water Soluble Polymers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global water soluble polymers market by application (water treatment, oil and gas, paper, textile, and others), type (synthetic polymers and natural polymers), product (polyacrylamide, guar gum, polyvinyl alcohol, casein, gelatin, polyacrylic acid, and other products), and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing need for wastewater treatment in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

