Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (LVHB) Achieves Morningstar 5-Star Rating

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) announced today the Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (LVHB) received a Morningstar 5-Star rating, based on the risk adjusted returns of 1114 Funds in the US Large Value category, for the three year period ended October 31, 2019.

The Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (LVHB) is ranked in the top one percentile out 1149 Funds in the US Large Value category with a one-year return of 22.17% (NAV), and has a three-year annualized return of 15.52% (NAV) through October 31, 20191. LVHB returned 25.29% (NAV) year to date.

"We are pleased to celebrate the Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (LVHB) three-year anniversary achieving a Morningstar 5-Star rating," said Graham Day, CFA and VP of product & research at Innovator Capital Management. "LVHB utilizes a simple rules-based strategy to select either the 100 lowest volatility or 100 highest beta stocks from the S&P 500 Index, based on risk-adjusted momentum. We believe LVHB has proven to be a compelling alternative to higher cost actively-managed strategies."

LVHB Performance vs S&P 500 YTD 1 Year 3 year Inception LVHB ETF NAV 25.29% 22.17% 15.52% 14.78% S&P 500 Total Return Index 23.16% 14.33% 14.91% 14.42%

Source: US Bank. Data as of 10/31/2019. LVHB's inception date is 10/20/16. Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than that quoted. Returns less than one year are cumulative. The most recent month-end performance can be found at www.innovatoretfs.com. One cannot invest directly in an index.

"We believe factor rotation offers the opportunity for outperformance as the low volatility and high beta factors move in and out of favor," said John Lunt, President of Lunt Capital. "The Lunt Capital U.S. Large Cap Equity Rotation Index uses a rules-based factor rotation methodology. This strategy answers one of the major questions asked by investors-Which factor should I invest in right now? We believe the initial three-year performance for LVHB demonstrates the value of incorporating this strategy into U.S. Large Cap allocations."

LVHB Risk & Volatility vs Morningstar Category Average

Since Inception Innovator Lunt Low

Vol/High Beta

Tactical ETF (LVHB) Morningstar

Category Avg. Alpha 4.59% -3.50% Beta 0.68 0.98 Sharpe Ratio 1.17 0.74 Standard Deviation 11.49% 12.63%

Source: Morningstar as of 10/31/2019

The Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF is based on the Lunt Capital US Large Cap Equity Rotation Index, which is designed to tactically rotate between low-volatility and high-beta stocks in the S&P 500. The strategy seeks to capture alpha created by the wide dispersion between low volatility and high beta stocks.

LVHB Standardized Performance & Index History (%) YTD 1 Year Inception ETF NAV 25.81% 19.11% 15.40% ETF Closing Price 26.25% 19.23% 15.42% Lunt Capital US Large Cap Equity Rotation Index 26.46% 19.86% 16.18% S&P 500 Total Return Index 20.55% 4.25% 14.04%

Data as of 9/30/2019. Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator Capital Management, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2014, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Innovation is our hallmark and acts as a guide to our company principles. Innovator is committed to helping investors better control their financial outcomes by providing investment opportunities they never considered or thought possible. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

About Lunt Capital

Lunt Capital Management, Inc. is an SEC registered advisor, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lunt Capital offers a variety of unique, rules-based, tactically managed investment strategies for a range of investment objectives, from conservative to aggressive. These investment strategies are available as third-party asset management solutions to financial advisors. For additional information, visit luntcapital.com.

1LVHB was ranked in the top one percentile out of 1114 Funds in the US Large Value category by Morningstar for the three-year period ended October 31, 2019.

Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index. Max drawdown is the maximum observed loss from a peak to a trough of a portfolio, before a new peak is attained. Beta is a measure of the volatility of an individual stock in comparison to the unsystematic risk of the entire market. Shape ratio is the average return earned in excess of the risk-free rate per unit of volatility or total risk.

Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. Beta investing entails investing in securities that are more volatile based on historical market index data. The fund may be more volatile since it will, from time to time, seek to have exposure to the most volatile securities. Volatile stocks may be subject to sharp swings in value, and may change unpredictably, affecting the value of such equity securities and, consequently, the value of the Shares.

Also, ETFs face market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund shares, losses from trading in secondary markets, periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs are bought and sold at market price and not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) from 1 to 5 stars based on how well they've performed (after adjusting for risk and accounting for sales charges) in comparison to similar funds and ETFs. Ratings are objective, based entirely on a mathematical evaluation of past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Ratings reflect fee waivers in effect; in their absence, ratings may have been lower.

The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star.

The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

