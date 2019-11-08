Nordea Markets ETF has applied for its exchange traded funds to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the following exchange traded funds. ISIN Short name Long name ----------------------------------------------------------------- LU1820829452 XGOSBEZI Nordea SmartBeta EZ UCITS ETF - I (SEK) ----------------------------------------------------------------- LU1769747533 XGOSBEZR Nordea SmartBeta EZ UCITS ETF - R (SEK) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading is December 6, 2019. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB