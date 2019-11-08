Red Lake Gold Inc. Commences 2,045 Line Km High-Resolution Aeromagnetic Survey at Whirlwind Jack Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a large-scale, helicopter-borne high-resolution aeromagnetic survey at its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project situated near Red Lake, Ontario.

Red Lake Gold's Whirlwind Jack Gold Project is adjacent to and geologically along strike of the Dixie Gold Project being advanced by neighbouring exploration company Great Bear Resources Ltd. The aeromagnetic survey is being performed for Red Lake Gold by Precision GeoSurveys Inc.

Airborne Survey & Exploration Update

The airborne survey now underway is being flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern and is focused on approximately one-third of the district-scale 211.8 km2 project commencing on an east-to-west basis starting at the Corporation's claim boundary with Great Bear Resources Ltd.'s Dixie Gold Project. The survey will cover 2,045 line-kms on a 50m spacing basis.

The Corporation also advises that it has recently completed a field program associated with the eastern portion of the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project (see news release Red Lake Gold Inc. Commences Field Exploration Program at Whirlwind Jack Gold Project dated September 18, 2019).

Red Lake Gold reports that the aeromagnetic survey will cover all areas that received initial structural and stratigraphic investigation during the aforementioned field program which in turn has confirmed, among other results, the presence of both sedimentary and felsic volcanic rocks on the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project.

The survey will be flown using a state-of-the-art triaxial magnetic gradient system. Compared to conventional single-sensor survey systems, this design allows for direct measurement of the magnetic gradient in the X, Y and Z axes with four magnetic sensors rather than calculating the gradient from one sensor. This eliminates aircraft-induced noise and will provide more structural detail, especially for near-surface targets, without compromising the total magnetic intensity.

The airborne survey will be flown at a nominal flight height of 40m above ground, plus/minus allocated variances.

The Corporation expects initial geophysical processing of the data to be provided to Red Lake Gold by the airborne company later in the fourth quarter.

Red Lake Gold is of the view that the recently identified LP Fault structure extends onto its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project and that it may be important to potential gold mineralization at a district-scale level.

For more information on the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, please visit:

https://redlakegold.ca/whirlwind-jack-gold-project

The Corporation cautions that past results or discoveries on the adjacent property (i.e. Dixie) may not necessarily be indicative as to the presence of mineralization on the Corporation's property (i.e. Whirlwind Jack).

Qualified Person

Toby Hughes, P.Geo., P.Geol., is the Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument- 43-101, who has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

