Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 8 November 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 167,500 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 278p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,668,594 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,331,287 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

8 November 2019