Web Presence: Brock Clermont of Clermark Equestrian Announces New Move to Santos Stables

Clermark Equestrian's Brock Clermont excited to announce his string of horses is moving to Santos Stables, conveniently located 20 minutes outside of Montreal.

LIMBURG COUNTY, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Head trainer and general manager of Clermark Equestrian, Inc., renowned showjumper Brock Clermont is set to establish his latest venture at Santos Stables, according to exciting news announced this week. Conveniently situated just 20 minutes from Montreal, the newly built stables are located in Boisbriand, and will, Clermont says, represent a strong home base for future operations.

"Santos Stables are newly built and located in Boisbriand, on the North Shore of Montreal," explains Clermont. Boisbriand is an off-island suburb of Montreal, in southwestern Quebec, Canada.

Facilities at Santos Stables, Clermont says, were painstakingly designed to meet the exacting needs of skilled competition riders. "All buildings are brand new and ensure quality, comfort, and safety for both horses and riders," adds the Clermark Equestrian head trainer.

According to Brock Clermont, Santos Stables boasts 24 stalls of 12 feet x 12 feet, an indoor riding arena of 200 feet x 80 feet, and an outdoor riding arena of 380 feet x 180 feet. "The site also enjoys five paddocks," he adds, "including four grass, and one sand."

Also at Santos Stables is a large pasture reserved for breeding stock, according to the expert. "I'm excited to build a strong home base at Santos Stables," suggests Ontario native Clermont, who'll be taking a select group of clients, he says, and training horses at the new location.

Since turning professional at the age of 18, Brock Clermont today specializes in the purchase and training of horses and their riders for jumper, equitation, and hunter competitions in 'A' circuit and international events. Establishing Clermark Equestrian, Inc. in 2007, almost unparalleled experience in International Grand Prix and Equitation Finals coaching are both encompassed in Clermont's highly impressive repertoire.

Following the new move, Brock Clermont will be attending shows at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio, during the winter. "Clermark Equestrian will also have horses competing at the Winter Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida," he adds, wrapping up, "all throughout the winter season."

Santos Stables can be found at 510, Chemin du Grand St-Charles, Boisbriand, Québec, J7H 1S1, at the intersection of Autoroutes 15 and 640.

To learn more about Brock Clermont's latest venture at Santos Stables, email ClermarkEquestrian@gmail.com or call 561-931-7901.

