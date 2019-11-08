Private Label Beauty Pioneer Onoxa Launches New Site to Support Entrepreneurs

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Onoxa, the industry disruptors behind the first ever online platform for private label skincare products, has launched a new website to better support small businesses and empower entrepreneurs looking to build successful skincare lines. The new website is the latest Onoxa initiative designed to help independent entrepreneurs scale their businesses in the competitive private label cosmetic industry.

Onoxa's user-friendly website is more than a unique place for customers to stock up on products. The upgraded site is engineered to meet the needs of small business owners and introduces a new pricing system, a new design request form for better label customization, and a testimonial section where entrepreneurs can share their Onoxa success stories.

"The entire shopping experience is transformed. We wanted to create a process that's easier and faster for business owners to stock up their brand," says Tina Patterson, Director of Marketing.

The new and improved website elevates the user experience by simplifying product orders and offering small business owners more flexibility in how they stock their product and maintain inventory. Minimum product order requirements dropped from 24 to 6 units at the time of the website's launch, facilitating faster restocking and lower overhead costs for customers. Smaller minimum quantities facilitate a more pleasant sales experience, and allows each product to have individual pricing, discounted pricing charts, and unique product descriptions for business owners to use.

"Customers are no longer limited to small bundle kits to completely customize their order size, setting the precedent for a better eCommerce experience," says Tina. "Afterwards, entrepreneurs can fill out our new design request form for their free label design by our industry expert designers."

The launch of Onoxa's new website is backed by their growing product offerings, including 16 different high-quality formulas - 6 of which are new luxury products formulated to fill industry gaps and meet customer demands. "Our research and development team have been hard at work analyzing the industry's top selling products and creating high-quality, vegan skincare products that work to offer our clients," says Tina.

Onoxa continues to lead the private label skincare industry. Beauty professionals, independent salons and spas, and entrepreneurs in the cosmetic industry can all build their brand with skin and hair care profit center. Simply sign up, pick your products, design your label, and start selling. Get your own custom-branded sample kit to kickstart your business here.

Take a look at Onoxa's exclusive products or download their new product catalog here.

