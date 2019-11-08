Regulatory News:

Press release 8 November 2019

In summary:

All resolutions have been adopted

Renewal of the directorship of Ms Kory Sorenson and appointments of Ms Esther Berrozpe Galinda and Mr Philippe Petitcolin as Directors

Approval of the components of the compensation due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO for the 2018/19 financial year

Approval of the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO for the 2019/20 financial year

Appointments of members of the Board Committees (following the Shareholders' Meeting)

Pernod Ricard's shareholders held their Combined Shareholders' Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) today, chaired by Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, to approve the 2018/19 consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and to vote on the resolutions submitted for their approval.

The shareholders set the cash dividend at €3.12 per share for the 2018/19 financial year. An interim dividend of €1.18 per share having been paid on 10 July 2019, the balance of €1.94 per share will be detached on 25 November 2019 (with a record date of 26 November 2019) and paid on 27 November 2019.

Renewal and appointments of Directors

The Shareholders' Meeting renewed for a term of 4 years the directorship of Ms Kory Sorenson and appointed Ms Esther Berrozpe Galindo and Mr Philippe Petitcolin as Directors for a term of 4 years.

Approval of the compensation items due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO for the 2018/19 financial year

Pernod Ricard's shareholders approved the compensation items due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO for the 2018/19 financial year.

Approval of the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO for the 2019/20 financial year

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO for the 2019/20 financial year.

Board of Directors held on 8 November 2019 (following the Shareholders' Meeting)

The Board of Directors appointed, on the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance and S&R Committee, Ms Kory Sorenson as Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee as well as Ms Patricia Barbizet and Mr Philippe Petitcolin as members of the Compensation Committee.

Biographies

Kory Sorenson

Ms Kory Sorenson is a British citizen born in the United States. She made her career in finance, with a focus on capital and risk management. She holds a Master's degree from the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris, a Master's degree in Applied Economics from the University of Paris Dauphine and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honours in Political Science and Econometrics from the American University of Washington, DC. In 2013, she completed the Harvard Business School's executive education programme, "Making Corporate Boards More Effective," and in 2016 she completed another executive programme at INSEAD, "Leading from the Chair." Ms Kory Sorenson held the position of Managing Director, Head of Insurance Capital Markets at Barclays Capital in London, where her team conducted innovative transactions in capital management, mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity transactions, hybrid capital and risk management for major insurance companies. She previously led the team in charge of the financial markets, specialising in insurance, at Credit Suisse, and the team in charge of debt markets for financial institutions in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands at Lehman Brothers. She began her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and in finance at Total.

Ms Kory Sorenson is currently Director and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee of SCOR SE (listed on the Paris stock exchange), and member of the Boards of life and non-life reinsurance affiliates in the United States, Director and Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee of Phoenix Group Holdings (listed in the United Kingdom), Director of SGS SA (listed in the United Kingdom), and member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Gutmann, a private bank in Austria.

Esther Berrozpe Galindo

Esther Berrozpe Galindo has a wealth of international experience having spent more than 25 years in the consumer goods sector, specifically in the development and transformation of businesses, holding marketing, sales and management roles at Whirlpool in both Europe and North America. Between 2013 and 2019, she was CEO of the EMEA region and a member of the Executive Committee of Whirlpool Group, responsible for a business worth over $5 billion and for 24,000 employees across 35 countries, 15 production sites and a retail network covering more than 140 countries.

During her long career with Whirlpool, Esther Berrozpe Galindo has headed several entities in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and has gained in-depth experience in brand and product development, portfolio consolidation, optimisation of industrial and supply chain processes, as well as engineering systems and processes.

She also has extensive M&A experience, as demonstrated during the acquisition of Indesit Company by Whirlpool in 2014, successfully leading its integration and transformation.

Philippe Petitcolin

Having held various positions within Europrim, Filotex (a subsidiary of Alcatel-Alstom) and Labinal (now Safran Electrical Power), since 2006 Philippe Petitcolin has been Chairman and CEO of Snecma (now Safran Aircraft Engines). From 2011 to 2013, he served as CEO for Safran's defence and security operations as well as Chairman and CEO of Safran Electronics Defense. Between July 2013 and December 2014, Philippe was Chairman and CEO of Safran Identity Security and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Safran Electronics Defense. From December 2014 to July 2015, he was Chairman of Safran Identity Security.

23 April 2015, Philippe Petitcolin was appointed Director of Safran by the Annual General Meeting and CEO by the Board of Directors. On the same date, he became a member of the Board of the Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD). In July 2015, he became Vice-Chairman of Gifas (Group of French Aeronautical and Spatial Industries). In 2015, he was also appointed to the Board of Belcan Corporation, an engineering services provider, and he has been a Director of EDF since May 2019.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com website.

Thursday 28 November 2019 EMEA LATAM conference call

Thursday 13 February 2020 Half-year 2019/20 sales results

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008).

