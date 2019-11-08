The global two-wheeler tire market is expected to post a CAGR almost 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005335/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global two-wheeler tire market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sale of new two-wheelers, particularly in emerging economies such as India is increasing owing to several factors such as traffic congestion and a large middle-class population in these economies. As the lifespan of tires depends on the number of miles traveled, two-wheeler tires are among the most-replaced components due to their high wear and tear. Therefore, the two-wheeler tire market is witnessing high demand, especially from the emerging markets of Thailand, India, Indonesia, China, and Vietnam.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31139

As per Technavio, the growing demand for high-performance tires, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Two-wheeler Tire Market: Growing Demand for High-Performance Tires

The demand for heavyweight motorcycles is increasing with the rise in disposable income in emerging economies. This is driving the adoption of high-performance tires as they provide strong grip and performance at high speeds. In addition, the growing concern over the increase in emission levels is driving the preference for high-performance electric motorcycles with tires that give racetrack performance on the road. Thus, with the growing demand for high-performance tires, the market for two-wheeler tire is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"The adoption of environment-friendly tire manufacturing processes and use of RFID technology in two-wheeler tires are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Two-wheeler Tire Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global two-wheeler tire market by application (motorcycles and scooters) and geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the strong adoption of rate of commuter scooters and motorcycles in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Opportunity

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005335/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com