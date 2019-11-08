Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced that Elliot Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer Retail Conference in Paris, France. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CET 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit http://farfetchinvestors.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event at the same website.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,100 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005571/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Farfetch

Alice Ryder

VP Investor Relations

IR@farfetch.com

Media:

Farfetch

Susannah Clark

VP Communications, Global

susannah.clark@farfetch.com

+44 7788 405 224

Or

Brunswick Group

farfetch@brunswickgroup.com

US: +1 (212) 333 3810

UK: +44 (0) 207 404 5959