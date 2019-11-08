Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850388 ISIN: CA0641491075 Ticker-Symbol: BKN 
Tradegate
08.11.19
20:51 Uhr
52,46 Euro
-0,03
-0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,45
52,55
21:56
52,44
52,55
21:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA52,46-0,06 %