Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA completes investment in US cash and carry leader Jetro Restaurant Depot

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today that it has signed definitive agreements and closed the transaction to acquire a minority stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot ("JRD"). The transaction includes investment in the operating and real estate-holding entities of JRD. This transaction was originally announced on September 26, 2019 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between FEMSA and JRD.



The agreements signed today also include the terms and conditions for a proposed Joint Venture of FEMSA and JRD to take JRD's business model to Mexico and other Latin American markets. Each partner would own 50% of the Joint Venture.

Jetro Restaurant Depot

JRD is a leader in the wholesale business-to-business cash and carry retail foodservice segment in the United States. Founded in 1976, JRD today operates over 130 stores across the United States with two formats, Jetro Cash and Carry and Restaurant Depot.

