Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions, today reported unaudited GAAP financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Q3 2019 Financial Summary

For the third quarter of 2019, total revenue was $15.2 million, a decrease of 15 percent compared to revenues of $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 and down 9 percent compared to revenues of $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. This decrease in revenue from the second quarter primarily reflects lower billable hours with our major customers but was somewhat offset by new subscriber growth. The reduction in billable hours substantially reduced the cost of recruiting, hiring, training, and attrition of employees. Once the billable hours stabilize, the company will once again incur these expenses.

We recorded net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $1.6 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of ($9.1) million, or ($0.49) per share, in the third quarter of 2018 and net income of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Key changes in our net income/(loss) included the following:

Gross profit increased by $1.1 million in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2018 and increased by $0.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Our gross profit margin increased by 11 percent compared with the same quarter of 2018 and increased by 7 percent relative to the second quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $3.3 million, as compared with $12.9 million of operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 and $3.4 million of operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 included a $10.0 million one-time legal settlement for FTC litigation.

Balance Sheet Information

On September 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $44.8 million as compared with $43.2 million on June 30, 2019, and $49.6 million on December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash from December 31, 2018, reflects the $10 million payment to the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") on April 1, 2019, as a part of the previously disclosed settlement negotiations. This decrease in cash was offset by earnings and a reduction in working capital.

Total assets as of September 30, 2019, were $57.2 million and total shareholders' equity was $52.0 million.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions. The company's skilled US-based workforce delivers high quality, turnkey support solutions. With more than 20 years serving well-known brands, Support.com has the expertise, tools, and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home, helping people get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 (1) 2018 (2) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 44,754 $ 49,649 Accounts receivable, net 10,379 12,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 485 999 Total current assets 55,618 62,940 Property and equipment, net 561 703 Intangible assets, net 250 250 Right of Use assets 113 - Other assets 687 707 Total assets $ 57,229 $ 64,600 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued compensation $ 2,432 $ 3,791 Other accrued liabilities 831 978 Accrued legal settlement - 10,000 Short-term lease liability 101 - Short-term deferred revenue 1,098 1,135 Total current liabilities 4,462 15,904 Long-term lease liability 12 - Other long-term liabilities 803 800 Total liabilities 5,277 16,704 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 269,042 268,794 Treasury stock (5,297 ) (5,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,388 ) (2,507 ) Accumulated deficit (209,407 ) (213,096 ) Total stockholders' equity 51,952 47,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,229 $ 64,600

Note 1: Amounts are subject to completion of management's customary closing and review procedures.

Note 2: Derived from audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. SUPPORT.COM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 (1) June 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 Revenue: Services $ 14,327 $ 15,508 $ 16,759 $ 46,698 $ 48,179 Software and other 922 1,188 1,258 3,310 3,828 Total revenue 15,249 16,696 18,017 50,008 52,007 Cost of revenue: Cost of services 10,582 12,686 14,412 37,065 42,985 Cost of software and other 26 38 51 119 152 Total cost of revenue 10,608 12,724 14,463 37,184 43,137 Gross profit 4,641 3,972 3,554 12,824 8,870 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,132 915 690 2,796 2,082 Sales and marketing 485 438 424 1,315 1,383 General and administrative 1,685 2,090 1,800 5,671 5,623 Legal settlement - 10,000 - 10,000 Total operating expenses 3,302 3,443 12,914 9,782 19,088 Income (loss) from operations 1,339 529 (9,360 ) 3,042 (10,218 ) Interest income and other, net 265 255 241 817 676 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,604 784 (9,119 ) 3,859 (9,542 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 11 131 29 170 (24 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,593 $ 653 $ (9,148 ) $ 3,689 $ (9,518 ) Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.51 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.51 ) Shares used in computing per share amounts Basic 19,011 18,962 18,805 18,977 18,786 Diluted 19,045 19,018 18,805 19,026 18,786

