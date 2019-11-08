PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO Announces 3rd Quarter Results with Production Increasing Over 2.7x and Revenues Increasing 2.5x Over the Same Period Last Year

6 New Horizontal Wells to be Completed in Permian Basin

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (the "Company") reported 3rd quarter of 2019 results today. Due primarily to the success of the Company's 2019 development program in the San Andres formation of the Permian Basin, compared to the same quarter last year, production grew from 25,605 BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) to 69,509 BOE, with revenues similarly growing from approximately $1.2 million to over $3.1 million over the same period.

Commenting on these results, J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, stated, "We are very pleased with our 3rd quarter results, which still only reflect results from 3 new horizontal drills from our 2019 Permian Basin development program. We plan to complete and commence production on the remaining 6 wells from our 2019 development program by the end of the 1st quarter of 2020, which should significantly boost our production and revenues. With approximately $30 million in free cash on our balance sheet at quarter-end and an inventory of over 150 drilling locations in our Permian Basin asset, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our promise to build shareholder value."

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

